Prom Price Reaches $3.96 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Prom has a market capitalization of $72.27 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00013217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,985.84 or 1.00075041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.94357794 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,610,574.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

