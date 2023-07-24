Polymath Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56,172.40 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $127.44 million and approximately $56,172.40 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00310500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13759305 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $64,771.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

