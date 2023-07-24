Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.18

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $35.44 million and approximately $42,203.85 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00105451 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

