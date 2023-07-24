Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $548.44 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

