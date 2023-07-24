Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.