PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

PACW opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Creative Planning bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.