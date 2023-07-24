Opti-Harvest, Inc. Plans $8 Million IPO for July 28th (OPHV)

Opti-Harvest, Inc. (OPHV) is planning to raise $8 million in an IPO on Friday, July 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,930,000 shares at $4.15 per share.

In the last 12 months, Opti-Harvest, Inc. generated $30,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $15.1 million. Opti-Harvest, Inc. has a market cap of $110 million.

Opti-Harvest, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We make sunlight optimization equipment and we offer precision farming platforms to help commercial growers and home gardeners make the most of solar energy. (Incorporated in Delaware) Opti-Harvest is an agricultural innovation company with products backed by a portfolio of patented and patent pending technologies focused on solving several critical challenges faced by agribusinesses: maximizing crop yield, accelerating crop growth, optimizing land and water resources, reducing labor costs and mitigating negative environmental impacts. Our advanced agriculture technology (Opti-Filterâ„˘) and precision farming (Opti-Viewâ„˘) platforms enable commercial growers and home gardeners to harness, optimize and better utilize sunlight, the planetâ€™s most fundamental and renewable natural resource. Our sustainable agricultural technology solutions are powered by the sun, maximizing a free and renewable resource with no need for additional chemicals, fertilizers or labor. For example:Â Opti-Groâ„˘ units function as individual plant-growth chambers that target multiple biological processes to naturally accelerate growth and shorten time to first crop and maturity in table and raisin grapes, and wine grape vines. We are developing revenue streams for the following trademarked product lines: *Opti-Filter Products, *ChromaGro Products and *OptiView SaaS Licensing. Â **Note: Revenue and net loss are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2022. (Note: Opti-Harvest revised its IPO by returning the deal to its original unit structure and cutting the IPO’s size in an S-1/A filing dated June 26, 2023: 1.93 million units – down from 2.0 million shares – at $4.15 – up from $4.00 previously – to raise $8.01 million.Â Each unit consists of one share of stock and one warrant to buy one share of stock. Background: Opti-Harvest filed its S-1 on Aug. 31, 2022; the company filed an S-1/AÂ on Jan. 13, 2023, in which it disclosed terms for its IPO: 2.0 million shares at an assumed IPO price of $4.00 – on a range of $3.50 to $4.50 – to raise $8.0 million. These terms supersede the company’s previous attempt at going public – under SEC filings in January 2022 in which the proposed IPO was structured as a unit offering; those IPO plans were withdrawn in an SEC filing dated March 7, 2022.) “.

Opti-Harvest, Inc. was founded in 2016 and has 9 employees. The company is located at 1801 Century Park East, Suite 520 Los Angeles, California 90067 and can be reached via phone at (310) 788-0200 or on the web at http://www.opti-harvest.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Opti-Harvest Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opti-Harvest Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.