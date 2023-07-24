ONE Gas’ (OGS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,385.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 107,625 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.