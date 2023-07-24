ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $105.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

