NXM Market Capitalization Tops $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,814.91 or 1.00063796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002241 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

