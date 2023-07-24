NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEX. Barclays dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Stories

