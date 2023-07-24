Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.71.

Netflix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.64 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

