Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $115.61 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $115.61 million and $2.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,707.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00311096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.00835137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00548221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00062321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00123323 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,167,858,426 coins and its circulating supply is 41,566,153,320 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

