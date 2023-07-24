Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $301.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.67.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $296.19 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.38.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 96.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 57,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

