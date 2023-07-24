Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pernod Ricard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.33.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard Cuts Dividend

About Pernod Ricard

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

