MetisDAO Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $71.30 million and $1.17 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $15.96 or 0.00053411 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,898.23 or 1.00038428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.23002171 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $856,183.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.