Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Medacta Group Trading Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS MEDGF opened at $83.91 on Thursday. Medacta Group has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $86.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91.
About Medacta Group
