MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of MXL opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 920,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 319,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in MaxLinear by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

