Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.98 million and $6.07 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.33369317 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $7,425,875.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

