Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Luxfer has set its FY23 guidance at $1.15-1.35 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Luxfer Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE LXFR opened at $13.80 on Monday. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 72.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Luxfer by 619.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Luxfer by 782.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

