Life Time Group (LTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) is set to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Life Time Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $510.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.08 million. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSD Capital L P purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 264.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 692,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

