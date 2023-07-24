Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LEE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

