Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Purchases C$11,685.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander David Birkett bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,685.00.
Lavras Gold Stock Up 4.9 %
LGC stock opened at C$0.22 on Monday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.58.
About Lavras Gold
