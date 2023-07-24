Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Purchases C$11,685.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander David Birkett bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,685.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 4.9 %

LGC stock opened at C$0.22 on Monday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.58.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

