Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.08.

NYSE:K opened at $67.78 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 0.6% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Kellogg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

