Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $311,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 99.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 128,251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

