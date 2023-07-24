JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $92.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.