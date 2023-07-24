Jet Protocol Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.45 million and $301,453.29 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00850169 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $303,635.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

