J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.30.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of JBHT opened at $195.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $200.64.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,303,271. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 875,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
