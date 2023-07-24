iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 4.7 %

IPW stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the first quarter worth $61,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

