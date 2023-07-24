Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $20.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00013978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,503,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,167,368 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.