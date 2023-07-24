Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $31,236.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

