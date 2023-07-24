Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $31,236.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
