Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $92,995.50 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $92,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,202,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,611,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DNA stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

