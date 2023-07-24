Insider Buying: Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Insider Acquires £7,700 in Stock

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Edwards purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,700 ($10,067.99).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

SERE stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.64 million, a PE ratio of 844.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.17. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

