IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.09.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get IDEX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 910.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $191.30 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.92.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.