Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.73 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $45.50 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,399,966,653 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,399,966,653.0934 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05333656 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $49,489,969.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

