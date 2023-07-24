Head to Head Review: St. James’s Place (STJPF) versus Its Rivals

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,196 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare St. James’s Place to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for St. James’s Place and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. James’s Place 0 1 4 0 2.80 St. James’s Place Competitors 1031 4456 5800 82 2.43

Profitability

St. James’s Place currently has a consensus price target of $1,359.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10,031.31%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 68.84%. Given St. James’ Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe St. James’s Place is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares St. James’s Place and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A St. James’s Place Competitors 371.26% 7.29% 4.84%

Dividends

St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 643.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares St. James’s Place and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio St. James’s Place N/A N/A 47.26 St. James’s Place Competitors $215.23 million $1.26 million 4.58

St. James’ Place’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than St. James’s Place. St. James’s Place is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

St. James’ Place peers beat St. James’s Place on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St. James's Place plc was founded in 1991 and is based in Cirencester, United Kingdom.

