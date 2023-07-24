Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.59. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $57,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

