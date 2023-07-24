Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Set at C$39.00 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$39.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GWO. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CSFB lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

GWO opened at C$40.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 42.86. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.95.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of C$12.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6413858 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$2,391,204.58. Corporate insiders own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

