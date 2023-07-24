Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,177,000 after purchasing an additional 749,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,063,000 after purchasing an additional 406,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

