Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,706 shares of company stock worth $12,981,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

