Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $5.12 on Major Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $5.12 or 0.00017106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $768.66 million and $923,669.60 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,957.07 or 1.00004412 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.12501897 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $906,487.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

