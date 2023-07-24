FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FutureFuel Price Performance

NYSE:FF opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,421,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 313,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 136,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

