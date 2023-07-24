Flushing Financial (FFIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.10%. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FFIC opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $396.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

