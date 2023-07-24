Financial Analysis: Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCMKTS:KPOC) vs. Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCMKTS:KPOC – Get Free Report) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly Parry Organics and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kimberly Parry Organics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly Parry Organics N/A N/A N/A Honest -16.22% -31.18% -19.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Kimberly Parry Organics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly Parry Organics 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kimberly Parry Organics and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Honest has a consensus target price of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 105.65%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Kimberly Parry Organics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimberly Parry Organics and Honest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly Parry Organics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Honest $313.65 million 0.46 -$49.02 million ($0.58) -2.67

Kimberly Parry Organics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

About Kimberly Parry Organics

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. distributes its products through 500 outlets, including CosmeKitchen locations in Japan; Beauty Gallery locations in Macau; Great Jones Spa in New York; Four Seasons Resorts in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara; Terranea Resort & Spa in California; Ascent Spa at Tenaya Lodge, California; and other retail outlets across the United States. The company was formerly known as VizStar, Inc. and changed its name to Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. in April 2014. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Parry Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Parry Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.