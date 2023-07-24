Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Euroapi in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Euroapi Price Performance

Euroapi stock opened at C$11.39 on Thursday. Euroapi has a twelve month low of C$10.98 and a twelve month high of C$23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.77.

Euroapi Company Profile

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the composition of drugs for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids & hormones; and Opiates and controlled substances.

