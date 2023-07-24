Establishment Labs’ (ESTA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Establishment Labs by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,925 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $9,502,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,045 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

