Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

