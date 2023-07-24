Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $36.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 115.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

