Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $566.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $475.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.53.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.