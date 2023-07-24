Desjardins Analysts Give Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) a C$28.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$28.00 target price on Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.15.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a current ratio of 124.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.81 and a 1 year high of C$27.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.62.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of C$12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.2113402 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

